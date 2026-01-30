Govt Deploys Temporary Housing and Marae-Led Support for Communities Hit by Severe Weather

People displaced by recent severe weather events are receiving temporary accommodation and on-the-ground welfare support, as recovery assistance is rolled out across affected communities, Minister for Māori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Tama Potaka says.

Mr Potaka said immediate housing support is already in place for households unable to return home, with temporary accommodation being rapidly deployed through the Government’s Temporary Accommodation Service. Seventeen motorhomes are currently supporting displaced whānau, with a further 25 now being transported into affected areas as access allows. Additional units are expected to follow where required.

He said the speed of the response has been critical, with households being assessed and placed quickly once they register for assistance. In most cases, assessments are completed within 24 hours, allowing families to move into safe accommodation without unnecessary delays.

Alongside temporary housing, marae have played a central role in supporting communities during the immediate aftermath of the weather events. Mr Potaka acknowledged that marae are often the first place people turn to in times of crisis, responding instinctively with manaakitanga by opening their doors to provide shelter, food and care for displaced whānau.

He said the Government is committed to ensuring that marae are supported for the vital role they play and are not left to carry the financial burden of emergency response alone. Through Te Puni Kōkiri, the Government is delivering $1 million via the Marae Emergency Response Fund to recognise and support this work.

The first tranche of funding will see $600,000 distributed to 22 marae, helping to cover the costs associated with hosting displaced families, providing kai and maintaining essential services during the emergency period. Further funding will be available as recovery efforts continue.

Mr Potaka said the combined approach of rapid housing support and community-led welfare reflects the importance of working alongside local leadership during emergencies, particularly in Māori communities where marae serve as critical hubs of support and coordination.

People who have been displaced by the severe weather, or who believe they may need temporary accommodation, are encouraged to register for assistance so support can be assessed and delivered as quickly as possible.

The Government says recovery efforts will continue to adapt as conditions change, with a focus on ensuring affected households are safe, supported and able to begin rebuilding.