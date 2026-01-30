Left Menu

Ramaphosa Extends Nkabinde Inquiry Deadline to June 2026

Justice Nkabinde is supported by Advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere SC and Attorney Matshego Ramagaga, who serve as additional members of the inquiry panel.

Image Credit: freepik
President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved an extension to the timeline for the Nkabinde Inquiry, granting additional time for the process examining the fitness of Advocate Andrew Chauke to hold office to be completed.

The inquiry, formally titled the Enquiry into the Fitness to Hold Office of Advocate Andrew Chauke, was established in September 2025 to investigate allegations against the Director of Public Prosecutions for the South Gauteng Division. It is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Baaitse Elizabeth Nkabinde.

In a statement, the Presidency confirmed that the original deadline of 30 January 2026 for the completion of the inquiry and submission of its final report has now been extended to 30 June 2026. The extension follows delays in the commencement of the inquiry’s proceedings.

Justice Nkabinde is supported by Advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere SC and Attorney Matshego Ramagaga, who serve as additional members of the inquiry panel.

President Ramaphosa suspended Advocate Chauke in July 2025, pending the outcome of the inquiry. At the time, the Presidency said the decision followed an opportunity for Chauke to provide reasons why he should not be suspended.

The President stated that allowing Chauke to remain in office while facing serious allegations could undermine the reputation of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and impair Chauke’s ability to perform his duties effectively during the inquiry process.

The Nkabinde Inquiry is expected to resume hearings shortly, with its findings set to play a critical role in determining the future leadership of the South Gauteng prosecuting authority and reinforcing public confidence in the integrity of the NPA.

 

