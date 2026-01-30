Woman shot dead, two injured during land dispute in Patna

A woman was shot dead by her nephew during a land dispute in Patna on Friday, while two others were injured, a police official said. The incident took place at Fatuha locality of the state capital. SP (Rural) Kundan Kumar said an argument broke out between two brothers over land around 7.30–7.45 am. ''During the dispute, one of the brothers shot his aunt dead. A villager and the deceased's son also sustained bullet wounds. Two pistols, a sword, and a motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered from the accused's house,'' he added. The SP informed that a special investigation team has been formed under SDPO Fatuha-1 and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

