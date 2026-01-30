Punjab: For followers of DJJS, 'clinically dead' Ashutosh Maharaj is in 'samadhi'

For the followers of Nurmahal-based Divya Jyoti Jagraiti Sansthan's (DJJS) ashram, its founder Ashutosh Maharaj, who was declared clinically dead over a decade ago, was in 'samadhi' and will return to the physical world. His body has been preserved under a freezing temperature of -21 degrees Celsius inside the Dera in Nurmahal in Jalandhar district. Ashutosh Maharaj was declared clinically dead in January 2014 but his followers continue to visit the ashram. ''People from across sections visit the ashram. People come from abroad as well,'' DJJS spokesperson Swami Vishwanand said on Friday. He termed the ashram a ''spiritual-cum-social organisation'' which propagates a message of ''from self-awakening to world peace.'' A doctor in Jalandhar said that a team of government doctors, another from Ludhiana Dayanand Medical College and Hospital's forensic medicine department inspect the body every six months, in May and in November. The inspection of the body is done at the order of the Punjab and Haryana High court. The last inspection of the body was conducted in November 2025. According to Swami Vishwanand, Ashutosh Maharaj ji is in 'samadhi'. ''Ahutosh Maharaj ji used to remain in 'samadhi' for days, without food. He gave indication to us that he would be in 'samadhi' for a long time and would then return,'' he said. Born Mahesh Jha in 1946 in Darbhanga, Bihar, Ashutosh Maharaj founded the Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan's (DJJS) ashram in 1983. The outfit has grown into many centres across the country, as well as the US, UK, and Canada. According to the DJJS, it has around 9-10 crore followers across the world. In 2017, the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed the preservation of the body of Ashutosh Maharanj, while setting aside a single bench order which had earlier ordered cremation after rejecting the 'samadhi' theory. The division bench even gave directions for the regular medical inspection of the body at the management's expense. In 2014, Dalip Kumar Jha, claiming to be the son of Ashutosh Maharaj, moved the high court, seeking the release of mortal remains of ''his father'' for performing last rites. The DJJS says there is no second-in command to Ashutosh Maharaj. ''A core team, as per our system, takes decisions. We have a governing body in Delhi and as per its guidelines, all our branches work. Policy-related matters are finalised in Delhi only,'' said Swami Vishwanand. ''There is no second-in command. All our volunteers are performing their 'sewa','' he said. ''Our expansion is taking place in the country and other countries. We are taking the teachings of Ashutosh Maharaj forward. We regularly conduct spiritual, social and cultural events,'' the spokesperson added.

