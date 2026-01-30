Left Menu

Republic Day Parade 2026 Awards Celebrate Excellence, Unity and Viksit Bharat Vision

The awards underscore the creative excellence, cultural diversity, and national spirit showcased during the Republic Day Parade 2026, while reinforcing the role of citizens, institutions, and youth in shaping a self-reliant and developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:44 IST
Republic Day Parade 2026 Awards Celebrate Excellence, Unity and Viksit Bharat Vision
Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth on January 30, 2026, presented awards to the Best Marching Contingents from the three Services and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)/Other Auxiliary Forces, along with awards for the Best Tableaux from States/Union Territories and Central Ministries/Departments for the Republic Day Parade 2026.

Congratulating all winners for their impeccable discipline, precision, and visual storytelling, Shri Sanjay Seth said that January 26 stands as a reaffirmation of India’s collective resolve to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Reiterating the Prime Minister’s message delivered during the PM NCC Rally 2026, the Raksha Rajya Mantri urged the youth to dedicate at least one hour every week to Swachhta-related activities, stressing that cleanliness is not an individual task but a shared national responsibility.

Jury Awards: Marching Contingents and Tableaux

Based on assessments by three independent panels of judges, the following were declared winners:

Best Marching Contingent (Three Services)Indian Navy

Best Marching Contingent (CAPFs/Other Auxiliary Forces)Delhi Police

Best Tableaux – States/Union TerritoriesMaharashtraGaneshotsav: A Symbol of AatmanirbhartaJammu & KashmirHandicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu & KashmirKeralaWater Metro & 100% Digital Literacy: Aatmanirbhar Kerala for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Best Tableau – Central Ministries/DepartmentsMinistry of CultureVande Mataram – The Soul Cry of a Nation

Special Prizes

Central Public Works DepartmentVande Mataram – Commemoration of 150 Years• *‘Vande Mataram: The Eternal Resonance of India’ Dance Group

Popular Choice Awards (MyGov Online Poll)

Reflecting citizens’ participation through the MyGov portal, the Popular Choice winners were:

Best Marching Contingent (Three Services)Assam Regiment

Best Marching Contingent (CAPFs/Other Auxiliary Forces)CRPF

Best Tableaux – States/Union TerritoriesGujaratMantra of Swadeshi – Self-Reliance – Freedom: Vande MataramUttar PradeshCulture of BundelkhandRajasthanGolden Touch of the Desert: Bikaner Gold Art (Usta Art)

Best Tableau – Central Ministries/DepartmentsDepartment of School Education & LiteracyNational Education Policy 2020: Rocketing Indian School Education on the Path to Viksit Bharat

The awards underscore the creative excellence, cultural diversity, and national spirit showcased during the Republic Day Parade 2026, while reinforcing the role of citizens, institutions, and youth in shaping a self-reliant and developed India.

 

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026