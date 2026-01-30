Republic Day Parade 2026 Awards Celebrate Excellence, Unity and Viksit Bharat Vision

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth on January 30, 2026, presented awards to the Best Marching Contingents from the three Services and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)/Other Auxiliary Forces, along with awards for the Best Tableaux from States/Union Territories and Central Ministries/Departments for the Republic Day Parade 2026.

Congratulating all winners for their impeccable discipline, precision, and visual storytelling, Shri Sanjay Seth said that January 26 stands as a reaffirmation of India’s collective resolve to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Reiterating the Prime Minister’s message delivered during the PM NCC Rally 2026, the Raksha Rajya Mantri urged the youth to dedicate at least one hour every week to Swachhta-related activities, stressing that cleanliness is not an individual task but a shared national responsibility.

Jury Awards: Marching Contingents and Tableaux

Based on assessments by three independent panels of judges, the following were declared winners:

Best Marching Contingent (Three Services)• Indian Navy

Best Marching Contingent (CAPFs/Other Auxiliary Forces)• Delhi Police

Best Tableaux – States/Union Territories• Maharashtra – Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Aatmanirbharta• Jammu & Kashmir – Handicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu & Kashmir• Kerala – Water Metro & 100% Digital Literacy: Aatmanirbhar Kerala for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Best Tableau – Central Ministries/Departments• Ministry of Culture – Vande Mataram – The Soul Cry of a Nation

Special Prizes

• Central Public Works Department – Vande Mataram – Commemoration of 150 Years• *‘Vande Mataram: The Eternal Resonance of India’ Dance Group

Popular Choice Awards (MyGov Online Poll)

Reflecting citizens’ participation through the MyGov portal, the Popular Choice winners were:

Best Marching Contingent (Three Services)• Assam Regiment

Best Marching Contingent (CAPFs/Other Auxiliary Forces)• CRPF

Best Tableaux – States/Union Territories• Gujarat – Mantra of Swadeshi – Self-Reliance – Freedom: Vande Mataram• Uttar Pradesh – Culture of Bundelkhand• Rajasthan – Golden Touch of the Desert: Bikaner Gold Art (Usta Art)

Best Tableau – Central Ministries/Departments• Department of School Education & Literacy –National Education Policy 2020: Rocketing Indian School Education on the Path to Viksit Bharat

The awards underscore the creative excellence, cultural diversity, and national spirit showcased during the Republic Day Parade 2026, while reinforcing the role of citizens, institutions, and youth in shaping a self-reliant and developed India.