Iran to label EU armed forces as 'terrorists' over Guards blacklist

Iran plans ‌to designate the armed forces ⁠of European Union countries that have ​blacklisted the Islamic ‍Revolutionary Guard Corps as "terrorists", according ⁠to a ‌post ⁠by top Iranian security ‍official Ali ​Larijani on X.

"Therefore, the ⁠consequences will fall ⁠on the European countries that ⁠undertook such an ⁠action," ‌Larijani said.

