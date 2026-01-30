Iran to label EU armed forces as 'terrorists' over Guards blacklist
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:01 IST
Iran plans to designate the armed forces of European Union countries that have blacklisted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as "terrorists", according to a post by top Iranian security official Ali Larijani on X.
"Therefore, the consequences will fall on the European countries that undertook such an action," Larijani said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- â€Œpost
- European Union
- Iran
- European
ALSO READ
Iran will respond immediately to 'any aggression', Iranian president tells UAE leader
Olympics-IOC voices concern for Iranian athletes amid unrest
Espionage Scandal: Turkish Authorities Arrest Six in Iranian Spy Network
EU Sanctions Target Iranian Officials Amid Protests
EU Sanctions Key Iranian Figures Amid Repression Allegations