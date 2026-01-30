UN chief Guterres warns of 'imminent financial collapse'

The U.N. chief ‌has told states that the organisation is at ⁠risk of "imminent financial collapse", citing unpaid fees and a budget rule ​that forces the global body ‍to return unspent money, according to a letter seen by Reuters ⁠on ‌Friday.

"The ⁠crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery ‍and risking financial collapse. And the ​situation will deteriorate further in the ⁠near future," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio ⁠Guterres in a letter to member states dated ⁠January 28.

A U.N. spokesperson did not ⁠immediately ‌respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)