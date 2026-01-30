Left Menu

UN chief Guterres warns of 'imminent financial collapse'

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:51 IST
UN chief Guterres warns of 'imminent financial collapse'
The U.N. chief ‌has told states that the organisation is at ⁠risk of "imminent financial collapse", citing unpaid fees and a budget rule ​that forces the global body ‍to return unspent money, according to a letter seen by Reuters ⁠on ‌Friday.

"The ⁠crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery ‍and risking financial collapse. And the ​situation will deteriorate further in the ⁠near future," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio ⁠Guterres in a letter to member states dated ⁠January 28.

A U.N. spokesperson did not ⁠immediately ‌respond to a request for comment.

