16-year-old boy, his mother killed in road accident in outer north Delhi’s Narela

A 16-year-old boy and his mother were killed in a road accident involving a scooter and a truck in outer north Delhi's Narela on Friday afternoon, police said. The accident took place around 3 pm on the Old Narela–Bawana Road, close to the Rajeev Awas Yojana complex, they said. According to the police, information about a fatal road accident was received, following which a police team rushed to the spot. The crime team was also called to inspect the scene. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the boy and his mother, aged around 40, residents of the Dariyapur Kalan village, were travelling on a scooter from Narela towards Bawana when their vehicle rammed into a truck, a senior police officer said. Both were rushed to the hospital by the police and locals. The boy was declared brought dead at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, while the woman was declared dead at Valmiki Hospital, the police said. The driver of the truck was apprehended at the spot, officials said, adding that further legal action is being taken in the matter.

