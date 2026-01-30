Left Menu

Punjab: Over 51 kg heroin seized in Amritsar; two linked with cross-border narco-trafficking held

Punjab Police on Friday arrested two persons allegedly linked with a cross-border narcotics smuggling network and recovered 51.5 kg of heroin from their possession. Upon search of the bag, police recovered 103 packets of heroin, weighing 51.5 kg in total, he said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant provisions at Gharinda police station in Amritsar.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:49 IST
Punjab Police on Friday arrested two persons allegedly linked with a cross-border narcotics smuggling network and recovered 51.5 kg of heroin from their possession. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused were identified as Gurjeet Singh alias Jeet and Ranjeet Singh alias Dhillon, both residents of Talwandi Rai Dadu village in Amritsar. The development comes a day after Amritsar Rural police busted an alleged cross-border narco-terror network and recovered 42.9 kg heroin, four hand grenades, and a pistol along with 46 live cartridges. With the arrests on Friday, the total recovery of heroin has reached 94.5 kg in 24 hours. Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused, in active connivance with a Pakistan-based handler, were involved in cross-border drug trafficking. Detailed examination of their mobile phones has unearthed multiple communication trails and other incriminating digital evidence, he said, adding that further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages of the network. Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Suhail Qasim Mir said in an intelligence-led operation, police teams intercepted the two suspects near Khasa area, when they were riding a motorcycle, with a suspicious bag placed between them. Upon search of the bag, police recovered 103 packets of heroin, weighing 51.5 kg in total, he said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant provisions at Gharinda police station in Amritsar.

