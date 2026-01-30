Patiala court dismisses bail plea of CEO of Believe Music India in royalty fraud case

A court here has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Vivek Raina, CEO of Believe Music India in an alleged royalty fraud case linked to a song. Raina along with some other executives of Believe Music India have been booked in a case lodged on the complaint of Himansh Verma, proprietor of Navrattan Music, which owns the rights to the song, 'Ishqam' that features singers Mika Singh and Ali Quli Mirza. The FIR lodged in Civil Lines Police Station, Patiala, includes charges under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act, 1957, related to cheating, forgery of electronic records, and alleged diversion of royalties worth several crores of rupees. A court of additional sessions judge in Patiala rejected the plea of Vivek Raina in its order on Thursday. The court said it is of the considered opinion that the accused was not entitled for the benefit of anticipatory bail. ''Granting of anticipatory bail to the accused at this stage shall certainly impede the ongoing investigation. Accordingly, finding no merit in the present anticipatory bail application, the same stands dismissed,'' read the order. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly acted in connivance to divert publishing royalties and withhold payments. It was also alleged that royalties had not been paid since November 2024 despite a valid distribution agreement.

