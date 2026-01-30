Women’s Health, Safety and Dignity Central to India’s Growth: J.P. Nadda at NCW Foundation Day

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, today reaffirmed the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to women’s health, safety, dignity and holistic empowerment while addressing the Foundation Day Programme of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Delivering the keynote address, Shri Nadda underscored the vision of women-led development, stating that empowering women is fundamental to India’s inclusive growth and social transformation. Reflecting on the NCW’s 34-year journey, he said institutions earn credibility not merely through legislation, but through sensitivity, commitment and sustained action in addressing complex challenges faced by women.

Shift to preventive and promotive healthcare

Highlighting a major shift in India’s healthcare approach under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Union Health Minister said the country has moved from a largely curative model to a comprehensive preventive and promotive healthcare framework. He noted that the National Health Policy 2017 laid the foundation for integrated services covering preventive, promotive, curative, palliative and rehabilitative care.

To translate this vision into action, over 1.81 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established across the country, serving more than 1.4 billion citizens, with a strong focus on maternal and reproductive healthcare, one of the twelve core service packages.

Continuous care for mothers and children

Shri Nadda highlighted that from conception until a child turns 16, the government ensures continuous healthcare monitoring, largely through ASHA workers. Through the U-WIN digital platform, over 2.5 crore pregnant women and 2.5 crore children are currently being tracked for timely immunisation, antenatal care and essential health interventions.

Between 2016 and 2024, more than 7.5 crore antenatal check-ups were conducted, while institutional deliveries have increased by 89% over the last decade, significantly improving maternal and child health outcomes. He also acknowledged the crucial role of ASHA workers in ensuring access to free medicines, diagnostics and timely transportation.

Sharp decline in maternal mortality, stronger disease screening

The Union Minister noted with satisfaction that India’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has fallen sharply from 130 per lakh live births in 2014–15 to 88, a decline faster than the global average.

Emphasising preventive healthcare, he said Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have transformed early screening and disease detection:

40 crore screened for hypertension, leading to 6.8 crore diagnoses

40 crore screened for diabetes, with 4.6 crore diagnoses

33.8 crore oral cancer screenings, detecting over 2 lakh cases

8.5 crore cervical cancer screenings, identifying 90,000 cases

15.8 crore breast cancer screenings, resulting in 75,800 detections

Early detection, he said, has significantly improved treatment outcomes and survival rates.

Mental health and targeted women-centric campaigns

Addressing mental health, Shri Nadda highlighted Tele-MANAS, which provides 24×7 mental health counselling in 20 languages, ensuring accessible and stigma-free support for women across diverse settings.

He also referred to the ‘Swastha Nari, Sashakt Parivaar Abhiyaan’, launched last year, which saw participation from over 11 crore women nationwide. The campaign enabled large-scale screening for non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, leprosy and other conditions, reinforcing the government’s proactive preventive healthcare approach.

Renewed commitment to women-centric governance

Concluding his address, Shri Nadda said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, women-centric governance will remain at the forefront of national policymaking. He called upon all stakeholders to strengthen implementation, sustain reforms and accelerate progress towards a more inclusive, equitable and empowered India.

Key publications and initiatives launched

The Foundation Day Programme also witnessed the launch of several initiatives reflecting NCW’s comprehensive approach to women’s empowerment, including:

“Jagriti” , NCW’s monthly magazine on women-centric laws, rights, government initiatives and success stories

Handbook on the Maternity Benefit Act (English and Hindi) to strengthen awareness and workplace equity

Pre-Marital Communication – Digital Training Modules , promoting healthy communication, emotional well-being and informed decision-making

NCW Calendar on Women Scientists, celebrating women’s contributions to STEM and inspiring young girls

The event also featured the felicitation of eight women space scientists under the theme “Aangan se Antariksh”, and the award of scholarships under the ‘Shakti Scholars Youth Research Fellowship’ to encourage young women researchers.

The programme was attended by Smt. Annpurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Savitri Thakur, Minister of State, Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson, NCW, Shri Sudeep Jain, Member Secretary, NCW, senior officials, civil society representatives and academicians.