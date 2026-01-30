Left Menu

DARPG Holds 34th National Good Governance Webinar to Scale PM Award-Winning Initiatives

The 34th National Good Governance Webinar, held on 30 January 2026, featured two initiatives that received the PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2023 under the theme ‘Holistic Development of Districts’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:43 IST
The webinar was chaired by Shri Puneet Yadav, Additional Secretary, DARPG, and attended by senior officers of the Department. Image Credit: X(@DARPG_GoI)
In line with the Prime Minister’s directive to promote replication of best practices in public administration, the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) has continued its nationwide outreach through a series of National Good Governance Webinars, bringing award-winning innovations directly to district and state administrators across the country.

Since April 2022, DARPG has conducted 34 monthly National Good Governance Webinars, aimed at disseminating and replicating initiatives recognised under the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration. Each webinar is attended by around 1,000 officials, including District Collectors, officers from State Governments, Line Departments, and faculty from State and Central Administrative Training Institutes.

These webinars provide a structured platform for past PM Award winners to share first-hand experiences, explain implementation strategies, and present the current status of institutionalisation, sustainability, and scalability of their initiatives. The objective is to enable other districts and states to adapt and replicate proven governance models.

Focus on holistic district development

The 34th National Good Governance Webinar, held on 30 January 2026, featured two initiatives that received the PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2023 under the theme ‘Holistic Development of Districts’.

The award-winning initiatives presented during the webinar were:

  • Gumla District Initiative, Jharkhand, presented by Shri Karn Satyarthi, Deputy Commissioner, East Singhbhum, Jharkhand

  • Kargil District Initiative, Ladakh, presented by Shri Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate, Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir

Both presentations highlighted innovative governance approaches, outcomes achieved on the ground, and lessons relevant for replication in diverse regional contexts.

Nationwide participation

The webinar was chaired by Shri Puneet Yadav, Additional Secretary, DARPG, and attended by senior officers of the Department. Participation was recorded from over 600 locations across India, with attendees including:

  • Senior officials from Administrative Reforms Departments of States and Union Territories

  • District Collectors and district-level officers

  • Officers from State and Central Administrative Training Institutes

The sustained series of webinars reflects the Government of India’s emphasis on knowledge-sharing, peer learning, and institutionalisation of successful governance practices, ensuring that innovation at the district level translates into nationwide administrative excellence.

