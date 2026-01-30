Two held with over 8 kg contraband in Jammu; drugs smuggled through courier service seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two alleged interstate drug smugglers on Friday and seized a large consignment of habit-forming drugs worth over Rs 5.57 lakh, which was being smuggled through a courier service, officials said. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of J&K police nabbed Gurmeet Singh and his female associate Parivinder Kour, both residents of Miran Saheb, on the Sidhra-Narwal bye-pass while they were smuggling the contraband from Kashmir to other areas, the spokesman said. The ANTF also recovered 8.47 kg of Charas from their possession, he said. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has also been registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu, and further investigation has been initiated, he said. The task force is working to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the source and destination of the contraband, he said. In another successful operation, the Drugs and Food Control Organisation has intercepted and seized a large consignment of habit-forming drugs worth over Rs 5.57 lakh in Poonch district, smuggled through a courier service, an official spokesman said. The seizure included 10,000 capsules of Pregabalin-300 and 5,000 tablets of Tapentadol-100, which were transported clandestinely through a private courier service, he said. Both of the medicines are used to relieve severe pain. He said preliminary investigations indicate that the consignment was being illicitly routed into Jammu and Kashmir through a neighbouring state and was intended for unauthorised sale. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and destination of the parcel, and the consignee details are also being verified, the spokesman said. Appreciating the active cooperation extended by the courier agency in the interception of the consignment, J&K State Drugs Controller Rajesh Kumar, urged all courier service providers to extend full cooperation in cracking down on this illicit network.

