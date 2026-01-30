UPDATE 1-US judge dismisses murder, weapons charges against alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione

A New ‌York federal judge on Friday dismissed murder and weapons charges against alleged UnitedHealthcare ⁠CEO killer Luigi Mangione, a major blow to prosecutors that means Mangione no longer faces a possible death penalty ​if convicted. Mangione, 27, previously pleaded not guilty to ‍murder, weapons and stalking charges for allegedly gunning down the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Midtown Manhattan in 2024. Public officials condemned the ⁠shocking ‌killing, but ⁠Mangione became a folk hero of sorts to some Americans who ‍decry steep healthcare costs and insurance practices.

U.S. District Judge Margaret ​M. Garnett in Manhattan said she dismissed the murder ⁠and weapons charges because they were legally incompatible with the two ⁠counts of stalking Mangione faces. Garnett previously scheduled jury selection to begin in the case in September. Mangione has ⁠separately pleaded not guilty to murder, weapons and forgery charges ⁠in ‌Manhattan state court. No trial date has been set.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)