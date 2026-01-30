UPDATE 1-US judge dismisses murder, weapons charges against alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione
Mangione, 27, previously pleaded not guilty to murder, weapons and stalking charges for allegedly gunning down the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Midtown Manhattan in 2024. Garnett in Manhattan said she dismissed the murder and weapons charges because they were legally incompatible with the two counts of stalking Mangione faces.
A New York federal judge on Friday dismissed murder and weapons charges against alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione, a major blow to prosecutors that means Mangione no longer faces a possible death penalty if convicted. Mangione, 27, previously pleaded not guilty to murder, weapons and stalking charges for allegedly gunning down the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Midtown Manhattan in 2024. Public officials condemned the shocking killing, but Mangione became a folk hero of sorts to some Americans who decry steep healthcare costs and insurance practices.
U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett in Manhattan said she dismissed the murder and weapons charges because they were legally incompatible with the two counts of stalking Mangione faces. Garnett previously scheduled jury selection to begin in the case in September. Mangione has separately pleaded not guilty to murder, weapons and forgery charges in Manhattan state court. No trial date has been set.
