UPDATE 1-US judge dismisses murder, weapons charges against alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione

Mangione, 27, previously pleaded not guilty to ‍murder, weapons and stalking charges for allegedly gunning down the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Midtown Manhattan in 2024. Garnett in Manhattan said she dismissed the murder ⁠and weapons charges because they were legally incompatible with the two ⁠counts of stalking Mangione faces.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:04 IST
A New ‌York federal judge on Friday dismissed murder and weapons charges against alleged UnitedHealthcare ⁠CEO killer Luigi Mangione, a major blow to prosecutors that means Mangione no longer faces a possible death penalty ​if convicted. Mangione, 27, previously pleaded not guilty to ‍murder, weapons and stalking charges for allegedly gunning down the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Midtown Manhattan in 2024. Public officials condemned the ⁠shocking ‌killing, but ⁠Mangione became a folk hero of sorts to some Americans who ‍decry steep healthcare costs and insurance practices.

U.S. District Judge Margaret ​M. Garnett in Manhattan said she dismissed the murder ⁠and weapons charges because they were legally incompatible with the two ⁠counts of stalking Mangione faces. Garnett previously scheduled jury selection to begin in the case in September. Mangione has ⁠separately pleaded not guilty to murder, weapons and forgery charges ⁠in ‌Manhattan state court. No trial date has been set.

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

