Mexico to seek diplomatic solution after US threatens Cuba oil tariffs

Mexico's President Claudia ‌Sheinbaum said on Friday her country ⁠would seek diplomatic solutions and alternatives to help Cuba after ​the United States threatened tariffs ‍on nations that supply the Caribbean nation with oil. Sheinbaum ⁠said ‌the ⁠measures could cause a serious humanitarian ‍crisis in Cuba, affecting key ​infrastructure and hospitals.

U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump did not mention Cuba ⁠in his call with Sheinbaum on Thursday morning, ⁠hours before his administration announced the ⁠measures, ‌she said.

