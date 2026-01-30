Constable among 5 booked for abduction, robbery in Rajasthan's Kota

Left Menu

PTI | Kota | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against five people including a police constable for allegedly abducting and robbing a man here, officials said on Friday. The accused constable has been identified as Manish Yadav, posted at the RK Puram police station. Another accused was identified as Vijay Mali, they said. The incident occurred on the night of January 20, when the complainant, Rajesh Kumar Sain and his friend Rajendra were travelling on a motorcycle near Kota University, and four to five men, including one wearing a police uniform, stopped them, police said. The uniformed man allegedly snatched Sain's bag containing Rs 15,000 in cash and gold and silver jewellery, and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh, threatening to implicate him in a false case, they added. According to police, Rajendra was sent to arrange the money, following which the accused, along with others who arrived in a car, allegedly forced Sain into the vehicle. The accused then held him hostage in the moving car and assaulted him before dropping him on a highway near Nanta, they said. A case was registered at the R K Puram police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 140 (kidnapping or abducting a person for murder, ransom, or wrongful confinement), 3 (general exceptions) and 309(6) (punishment for robbery), Circle Inspector Ramvilas said. Further investigation has been handed over to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yogesh Sharma. DSP Sharma said the constable involved in the incident has been identified and the other accused have also been traced. The robbed items have been recovered and the accused will be arrested after verification of their identities, he said, adding that the victim's statements were recorded before a court on Friday.

