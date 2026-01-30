Turkish General, CDF Munir discuss regional security, military cooperation

Chief of the Turkish General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu on Friday met Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir and discussed the regional security landscape and bilateral military cooperation, the army said. During the meeting, besides dilating upon matters of mutual interest, prevailing regional and global security landscape, and prospects for strengthening bilateral defence and military cooperation were also discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the military's media wing - said in a statement. The two generals ''expressed satisfaction on the current trajectory of Pakistan-Türkiye relations while underscoring the requirement of maintaining close coordination and enhancing defence collaboration,'' it said. Munir appreciated the support and cooperation extended by the Turkish Armed Forces and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening bilateral military-to-military relations. Bayraktaroglu reaffirmed Turkiye's resolve to deepen defence cooperation, including training, joint exercises, and capacity-building initiatives. ''The visit reflects the enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye and their shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security,'' the ISPR said. Bayraktaroğlu also called on Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the deep-rooted historical friendship and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye. The Turkish general emphasised his country's desire for lasting regional stability, including peace in Afghanistan, and underscored the importance of dialogue and cooperation to avoid conflict and promote collective security. Asif expressed sincere appreciation for the steadfast support and principled stance of the Turkish leadership and people, particularly during challenging times. He reiterated Pakistan's approach of pursuing peace and stability through engagement, restraint, and cooperation with regional partners. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including enhanced defence and security collaboration, according to the army.

