Left Menu

Gurugram Police arrest four for performing stunts from moving vehicles

The arrested accused were identified as Mohit Vats 30, Gopi Raman 26, Vijay Sharma 30, and Ravi Shankar Mishra 29, police said. Two cars used in the video, including Mohits Kia Sonet and a Maruti Swift borrowed by Ravi Shankar from an associate, have been recovered, police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:56 IST
Gurugram Police arrest four for performing stunts from moving vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram, Jan 30 (PTI) Gurugram police on Friday arrested four people for allegedly performing stunts from moving vehicles, a video of which surfaced online, officials said. The video, which was widely shared on social media, purportedly showed the accused travelling in two speeding cars on the Dwarka Expressway and coming out of the sunroof to make videos. The officials said that the video circulated on January 27 and the cars in the video were being driven recklessly, posing a serious threat to the lives of other drivers and the general public, they added. Acting on the video, an FIR was registered at Rajendra Park police station. The arrested accused were identified as Mohit Vats (30), Gopi Raman (26), Vijay Sharma (30), and Ravi Shankar Mishra (29), police said. The accused told the police that they had come from Delhi to visit Aravalli Hills, Gurugram and were returning via Dwarka Expressway. During this, they made videos and posted them on Instagram. Two cars used in the video, including Mohit's Kia Sonet and a Maruti Swift borrowed by Ravi Shankar from an associate, have been recovered, police said. Further investigation is underway, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026