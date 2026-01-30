Gurugram Police arrest four for performing stunts from moving vehicles

Gurugram, Jan 30 (PTI) Gurugram police on Friday arrested four people for allegedly performing stunts from moving vehicles, a video of which surfaced online, officials said. The video, which was widely shared on social media, purportedly showed the accused travelling in two speeding cars on the Dwarka Expressway and coming out of the sunroof to make videos. The officials said that the video circulated on January 27 and the cars in the video were being driven recklessly, posing a serious threat to the lives of other drivers and the general public, they added. Acting on the video, an FIR was registered at Rajendra Park police station. The arrested accused were identified as Mohit Vats (30), Gopi Raman (26), Vijay Sharma (30), and Ravi Shankar Mishra (29), police said. The accused told the police that they had come from Delhi to visit Aravalli Hills, Gurugram and were returning via Dwarka Expressway. During this, they made videos and posted them on Instagram. Two cars used in the video, including Mohit's Kia Sonet and a Maruti Swift borrowed by Ravi Shankar from an associate, have been recovered, police said. Further investigation is underway, police added.

