75 per cent voters mapped in first phase of 'BLO Outreach Campaign' in Uttarakhand

In the first phase of the 'BLO Outreach Campaign' being conducted under the pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) activities in Uttarakhand, 75 per cent of voters have been mapped. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande said here that a comprehensive campaign is being conducted under the 'BLO Outreach Campaign' to reach out to every voter in the state, establish coordination and facilitate communication. He said, ''In the first phase of this campaign, 75 per cent of voters have been mapped in all 70 Assembly constituencies.'' Jogdande said that the second phase of the campaign will begin on February 1 and will continue till February 15. He said that the voters included in the current voter list of the state are being mapped with the voter list of 2003. He said that for the convenience of the voters, the 2003 voter list is available on the official website of the chief electoral officer of Uttarakhand ceo.uk.gov.in, where voters can get information about their voter number and booth number based on their Assembly constituency, their name, and their father's or husband's name. Along with this, the facility to search the voter list by street, locality and area has also been provided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)