Venezuela proposes amnesty law for prisoners, interim president says

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez on ‌Friday announced a proposed "amnesty law" for hundreds of ⁠prisoners in the country, according to El Pais newspaper.

"I am announcing a ​general amnesty law and I ‍am instructing that this law be brought before the National Assembly to promote peaceful ⁠coexistence ‌in ⁠Venezuela," she said at an event ‍at Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice.

Rodriguez ​also said that Venezuela's infamous Helicoide detention ⁠center in the capital Caracas, which ⁠rights groups have long denounced is the site of ongoing ⁠abuses against prisoners, is due to be ⁠converted ‌into a center for sport and social services, according ⁠to El Pais.

