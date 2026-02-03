Left Menu

Bikram Singh Majithia's Celebrated Release: A Case of Truth Prevailing

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was released from New Nabha jail following a Supreme Court ruling granting him bail. Supporters gathered in celebration, expressing joy at what they called a victory of truth. Majithia was arrested last year in connection with a major drug money laundering case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:43 IST
Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia walked out of New Nabha jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a disproportionate assets case. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had apprehended him last year over alleged involvement in laundering Rs 540 crore of drug money.

As Majithia exited the jail, he was met with a warm reception from his supporters, who gathered in significant numbers, cheering and showering flower petals on him. Among them was his wife, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, who thanked God and the Supreme Court, declaring the event a victory for truth and justice.

Security was heightened around the jail as supporters distributed sweets and celebrated with traditional dhol dance outside his Amritsar residence. The top court, with Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta presiding, granted bail after overturning a Punjab and Haryana High Court's earlier decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

