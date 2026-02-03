Gold Laundering Scandal Unfolds at Sabarimala Temple

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into the Sabarimala gold laundering case by questioning Murari Babu, a former administrative officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board. This follows Babu's arrest and subsequent bail granted in connection with the investigation.

Officials revealed that the ED, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, recorded Babu's statement. The probe, already under the scrutiny of a Kerala special investigation team (SIT) and the state's High Court, has seen significant developments, including asset freezes and gold seizures from entities linked to the accused.

The investigation has unearthed a series of irregularities, suggesting a well-orchestrated plan to misappropriate gold artefacts from the Sabarimala Temple. These artefacts were misrepresented as copper in records and illegally removed. Extracted gold was found at private facilities, sparking wider concerns over financial misconduct at the temple.