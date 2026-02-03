Odisha's Urban Election Overhaul: Key Deadlines Announced

The Odisha government has set March 31, 2026, as the critical deadline for completing the delimitation of wards and the seat reservation process. This initiative is ahead of elections in the newly established urban local bodies (ULBs) and two municipal corporations, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The State Election Commission (SEC) is expediting the electoral process for the 28 newly formed Notified Area Councils (NACs) and seven municipal bodies. These were designated as new ULBs by the state in December 2025. An official directive from Director of Municipal Administration Arindam Dakua urged district magistrates to meet the March 31, 2026, deadline.

In an earlier communication to the Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the SEC emphasized the need to finish ward delimitation and seat reservation tasks to facilitate timely elections. Objections and appeals against the preliminary notification need to be finished by March 28. The final go-ahead notices will be issued on March 31, 2026, affecting municipalities across several key districts.

