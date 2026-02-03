Left Menu

Illegal Weapons Seized: Young Man Arrested in Thane District

A 20-year-old named Sohil Beig Sorab Beig Mirza was arrested in Thane for carrying illegal firearms. Police seized country-made pistols and live cartridges from him. The operation was conducted by the anti-narcotics cell, leading to an FIR under the Arms Act as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:26 IST
Illegal Weapons Seized: Young Man Arrested in Thane District
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district after being caught with illegal firearms, according to police sources. The accused, Sohil Beig Sorab Beig Mirza, was nabbed by an anti-narcotics cell official who noticed his suspicious behavior.

The arrest took place in the Vehle-Batale area of Bhiwandi town. During the search, authorities uncovered four country-made pistols along with four live cartridges. The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 4 lakh, said an official from Narpoli police station.

Mirza, a resident of Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, has been taken into custody. An FIR has been registered against him under the Arms Act. Police are currently investigating the origin of the weapons and the intended purpose behind their possession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026