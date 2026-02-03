Illegal Weapons Seized: Young Man Arrested in Thane District

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district after being caught with illegal firearms, according to police sources. The accused, Sohil Beig Sorab Beig Mirza, was nabbed by an anti-narcotics cell official who noticed his suspicious behavior.

The arrest took place in the Vehle-Batale area of Bhiwandi town. During the search, authorities uncovered four country-made pistols along with four live cartridges. The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 4 lakh, said an official from Narpoli police station.

Mirza, a resident of Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, has been taken into custody. An FIR has been registered against him under the Arms Act. Police are currently investigating the origin of the weapons and the intended purpose behind their possession.

(With inputs from agencies.)