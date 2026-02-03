Karnataka's Legislative Clash: Repealing the VB-G GRAM G Act
The Karnataka Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has moved a legislative resolution to repeal the VB-G GRAM G Act, advocating for the return of the MGNREGA in its original form. The new act is criticized for undermining federal principles and encumbering state finances.
The Karnataka Congress government, on Tuesday, initiated a resolution in the Legislative Assembly urging the immediate repeal of the recently enacted VB-G GRAM G Act. Led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the resolution seeks to reinstate the original Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), arguing the new law threatens federalism and rural livelihoods.
The VB-G GRAM G Act has been described as a severe burden on Karnataka's finances, limiting Gram Panchayat autonomy, and altering job provisions. This sentiment was echoed in the Assembly, emphasizing the importance of returning to MGNREGA, which has historically supported rural self-reliance and development.
Opposition BJP contested the resolution, causing significant disruptions in the session. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions over the central government's decision, seen as diminishing the state's financial and administrative independence. The Karnataka cabinet plans legal action against the new legislation.
