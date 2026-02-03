Left Menu

Elon Musk's X Faces Scrutiny: French Authorities Intensify Investigation

French authorities have raided the offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X, as part of an expanding investigation into suspected algorithm abuse and illicit data extraction. The probe now includes potential complicity in disseminating explicit deepfakes. Musk and former CEO Linda Yaccarino are summoned for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:01 IST
Elon Musk's X Faces Scrutiny: French Authorities Intensify Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French law enforcement has executed a search warrant at the offices of Elon Musk's social media platform, X, intensifying an ongoing investigation. The Paris prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday that Musk and his team must face questioning in April concerning suspected algorithmic abuse and fraudulent data practices associated with the platform.

This escalation in the probe now extends to alleged involvement in the distribution of sexually explicit deepfake images, particularly those involving minors, violating individual image rights. Musk and former CEO Linda Yaccarino, along with other X employees, are summoned for a hearing on April 20 to address these allegations.

No commentary has been offered by X regarding the ongoing probe, although Musk previously dismissed initial charges as politically biased. The Paris prosecutor's office emphasizes that their actions aim at ensuring X's compliance with French legal standards, as the platform continues to operate in the country. Following the current proceedings, authorities will decide on how to proceed further with potential legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026