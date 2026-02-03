Elon Musk's X Faces Scrutiny: French Authorities Intensify Investigation

French law enforcement has executed a search warrant at the offices of Elon Musk's social media platform, X, intensifying an ongoing investigation. The Paris prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday that Musk and his team must face questioning in April concerning suspected algorithmic abuse and fraudulent data practices associated with the platform.

This escalation in the probe now extends to alleged involvement in the distribution of sexually explicit deepfake images, particularly those involving minors, violating individual image rights. Musk and former CEO Linda Yaccarino, along with other X employees, are summoned for a hearing on April 20 to address these allegations.

No commentary has been offered by X regarding the ongoing probe, although Musk previously dismissed initial charges as politically biased. The Paris prosecutor's office emphasizes that their actions aim at ensuring X's compliance with French legal standards, as the platform continues to operate in the country. Following the current proceedings, authorities will decide on how to proceed further with potential legal actions.

