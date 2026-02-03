Left Menu

Empowering Communities: Strengthening Governance in LWE-Affected Areas

The Union ministries are collaborating to boost local self-governance in Left Wing Extremism-affected regions. A survey in Chhattisgarh evaluates education, health, and services to bridge development gaps. Efforts include distributing title deeds to strengthen community rights and participatory governance, reducing LWE-affected districts significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:52 IST
The Union ministries of Home Affairs and Panchayati Raj have joined forces to enhance local self-governance in regions plagued by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), as stated in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, emphasized the collaborative efforts to bolster self-governance in these affected areas.

An independent evaluation was carried out by the Ministry of Home Affairs across seven LWE-affected districts in Chhattisgarh. The survey assessed education levels, health indicators, and basic service accessibility, aiming to address development gaps and secure livelihoods for local communities.

The government's approach not only includes security measures but also emphasizes developmental interventions and ensuring rights for communities. Over two million title deeds have been distributed, supporting community rights and enhancing participatory governance, aligning with the National Policy and Action Plan since 2015. LWE-affected districts have dropped from 126 in 2018 to just eight by the end of 2025, with three districts remaining highly affected.

