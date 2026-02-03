Left Menu

EU-China Dairy Trade Tensions Escalate Ahead of Tariff Deadline

China's Ministry of Commerce has finalized its proposed anti-subsidy duties on EU dairy imports, with tariffs now ranging from 7.4% to 11.7%, a reduction from earlier higher rates. This move is perceived as a retaliation against EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The European Commission is examining the latest developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:39 IST
EU-China Dairy Trade Tensions Escalate Ahead of Tariff Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has received the final calculations of China's intended anti-subsidy duties on EU dairy imports, signaling a significant moment in the ongoing trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses.

Notably, Chinese authorities revised the proposed tariffs downward to a range of 7.4% to 11.7%, from the provisional rates of 21.9% to 42.7% announced in December, alleviating some pressure on EU exporters. This adjustment follows feedback from European dairy industry associations.

The Chinese measures are perceived as retaliatory, linked to the EU's tariffs on China-based electric vehicles. Although the European Commission has voiced serious concerns, citing questionable motives and insufficient evidence, it remains committed to engaging in dialogue before the February 21 deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026