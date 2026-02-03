EU-China Dairy Trade Tensions Escalate Ahead of Tariff Deadline

The European Commission has received the final calculations of China's intended anti-subsidy duties on EU dairy imports, signaling a significant moment in the ongoing trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses.

Notably, Chinese authorities revised the proposed tariffs downward to a range of 7.4% to 11.7%, from the provisional rates of 21.9% to 42.7% announced in December, alleviating some pressure on EU exporters. This adjustment follows feedback from European dairy industry associations.

The Chinese measures are perceived as retaliatory, linked to the EU's tariffs on China-based electric vehicles. Although the European Commission has voiced serious concerns, citing questionable motives and insufficient evidence, it remains committed to engaging in dialogue before the February 21 deadline.

