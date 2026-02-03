Left Menu

Haryana's Digital Revolution: Faceless Property Registration Takes Off

Haryana is launching a pilot project for a faceless property registration system in Faridabad, marking a significant step towards digital land administration. The initiative aims to enhance transparency, reduce physical interactions, and improve efficiency, potentially transforming property transactions across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:56 IST
Haryana's Digital Revolution: Faceless Property Registration Takes Off
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana is breaking new ground in land administration by launching a pilot for a faceless property registration system in Faridabad. Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra announced the initiative, which aims to digitize property registration, increase transparency, and reduce physical interaction.

The pilot, set for a three-month duration, will test the system in one tehsil before considering expansion to other districts. This digital transformation is expected to streamline the property registration workflow, speeding up processes and reducing opportunities for corruption.

The system will be hosted securely on the Government of India's MeitY Cloud, ensuring robust data protection. If successful, the initiative could be rolled out statewide, reinforcing Haryana's commitment to technology-driven governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026