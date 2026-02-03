Haryana's Digital Revolution: Faceless Property Registration Takes Off

Haryana is breaking new ground in land administration by launching a pilot for a faceless property registration system in Faridabad. Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra announced the initiative, which aims to digitize property registration, increase transparency, and reduce physical interaction.

The pilot, set for a three-month duration, will test the system in one tehsil before considering expansion to other districts. This digital transformation is expected to streamline the property registration workflow, speeding up processes and reducing opportunities for corruption.

The system will be hosted securely on the Government of India's MeitY Cloud, ensuring robust data protection. If successful, the initiative could be rolled out statewide, reinforcing Haryana's commitment to technology-driven governance.

