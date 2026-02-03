Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes WhatsApp and Meta Over Data Privacy Violations

The Supreme Court criticized Meta Platforms Inc and WhatsApp for violating citizens' privacy rights by monopolizing the market and misusing private customer data. It emphasized the need to protect consumers, especially the digitally unorganized, from being unaware victims of complicated data-sharing policies, asserting that the companies must not exploit user consent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, indicated plans to issue an interim order regarding the issue and included the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the appeals process. Concerns were raised about treating user data as a commercial asset, cautioning against exploitative practices by the tech giants.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, indicated plans to issue an interim order regarding the issue and included the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the appeals process. Concerns were raised about treating user data as a commercial asset, cautioning against exploitative practices by the tech giants.

The court further critiqued the intelligibility of WhatsApp's privacy policy for marginalized users, highlighting its potentially deceptive nature. The bench demanded assurances that user data would remain uncompromised, reflecting on India's lack of stringent data protection measures compared to the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

