Supreme Court Rebukes WhatsApp and Meta Over Data Privacy Violations

In a sharp rebuke, the Supreme Court admonished Meta Platforms Inc and WhatsApp for infringing on citizens' rights to privacy, accusing them of forming a market monopoly and mishandling private data. The court emphasized the protection of unorganised, digitally-reliant consumers who may not comprehend complex data-sharing agreements.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, indicated plans to issue an interim order regarding the issue and included the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the appeals process. Concerns were raised about treating user data as a commercial asset, cautioning against exploitative practices by the tech giants.

The court further critiqued the intelligibility of WhatsApp's privacy policy for marginalized users, highlighting its potentially deceptive nature. The bench demanded assurances that user data would remain uncompromised, reflecting on India's lack of stringent data protection measures compared to the European Union.

