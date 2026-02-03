Poland Probes Epstein's Russian Ties: National Security Concerns Loom

Poland is gearing up to probe the alleged connections between the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Russian intelligence. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the investigation in response to the U.S. Justice Department's release of millions of documents revealing Epstein's ties to influential figures worldwide.

Tusk emphasized the gravity of potential Russian involvement, noting that if confirmed, it might pose serious security implications for Poland. The investigation seeks to uncover any compromising materials held by Russian intelligence against global leaders, amid mounting global scrutiny of this unprecedented scandal.

Authorities in Russia, including the foreign ministry and the embassy in Warsaw, have yet to comment on these allegations. The situation underscores the continued geopolitical tension and the potential for new revelations to emerge as investigations proceed.