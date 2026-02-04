Justice for Somnath Suryavanshi: Filling Legal Gaps in Custodial Death Cases

In the wake of law student Somnath Suryavanshi's custodial death, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar urged for legal reforms to address systemic gaps in judicial processes. Speaking outside the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, Ambedkar highlighted that current laws fall short of ensuring justice.

According to Ambedkar, the law lacks clarity on procedural steps post-inquiry into custodial deaths, leaving room for interpretation without legislative amendments. Amidst this legal ambiguity, Suryavanshi's death, linked to protests over a vandalized statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar, underscores an urgent cry for reform.

Ambedkar, advocating on behalf of the Suryavanshi family, called for judicial or governmental intervention to address these gaps. The court, set to resume discussions on Thursday, may need to prompt legislative oversight or compel the government to rectify these flaws for equitable justice.

