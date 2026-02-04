Left Menu

Justice for Somnath Suryavanshi: Filling Legal Gaps in Custodial Death Cases

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar discussed legal inadequacies related to the custodial death of law student Somnath Suryavanshi. He emphasized the need for court or government intervention, following a hearing at the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court. Suryavanshi died in custody after protests inspired by an affront to Dr. B R Ambedkar's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:47 IST
In the wake of law student Somnath Suryavanshi's custodial death, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar urged for legal reforms to address systemic gaps in judicial processes. Speaking outside the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, Ambedkar highlighted that current laws fall short of ensuring justice.

According to Ambedkar, the law lacks clarity on procedural steps post-inquiry into custodial deaths, leaving room for interpretation without legislative amendments. Amidst this legal ambiguity, Suryavanshi's death, linked to protests over a vandalized statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar, underscores an urgent cry for reform.

Ambedkar, advocating on behalf of the Suryavanshi family, called for judicial or governmental intervention to address these gaps. The court, set to resume discussions on Thursday, may need to prompt legislative oversight or compel the government to rectify these flaws for equitable justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

