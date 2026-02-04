Tragic Canal Plunge: Two Men Die Fleeing Accident Scene
Two men died after their car plunged into a canal while trying to escape following a collision with a motorcyclist on the Kotra-Ait road. The incident occurred near Karthara Mod. Bystanders alerted police, but both men were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
A tragic accident unfolded on the Kotra-Ait road as two men lost their lives after their vehicle plunged into a canal. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near Karthara Mod.
According to Station House Officer Kotra Vimlesh Kumar, the car collided with a motorcycle, injuring the rider. The car's occupants, trying to flee at high speed, lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal plunge.
Local residents working nearby alerted authorities, who rushed to the scene. Despite swift action, both men were pronounced dead at the district hospital. Investigations are ongoing, with post-mortem examinations ordered.
