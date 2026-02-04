Tragic Canal Plunge: Two Men Die Fleeing Accident Scene

A tragic accident unfolded on the Kotra-Ait road as two men lost their lives after their vehicle plunged into a canal. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near Karthara Mod.

According to Station House Officer Kotra Vimlesh Kumar, the car collided with a motorcycle, injuring the rider. The car's occupants, trying to flee at high speed, lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal plunge.

Local residents working nearby alerted authorities, who rushed to the scene. Despite swift action, both men were pronounced dead at the district hospital. Investigations are ongoing, with post-mortem examinations ordered.

(With inputs from agencies.)