INS Sudarshini Makes First Overseas Port Call in Oman Under Lokayan 26

The Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini arrived at the port of Salalah, Oman, on 2 February 2026, marking the first international port call of her iconic transoceanic voyage, Lokayan 26.

The arrival represents a key milestone in the ship’s ten-month-long deployment, which is aimed at showcasing India’s rich maritime heritage and strengthening international maritime cooperation.

Voyage from Kochi Through the Arabian Sea

INS Sudarshini sailed from her home port, Kochi, on 20 January 2026, navigating the seasonal winds of the Arabian Sea to complete the first leg of the voyage.

The port call at Salalah highlights the deep-rooted maritime ties and strategic partnership between India and Oman, reflecting the long-standing seafaring links between the two nations.

Engagements with Royal Navy of Oman

During the three-day visit, INS Sudarshini’s crew will participate in a series of professional interactions and training engagements with the Royal Navy of Oman, aimed at enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices in traditional seamanship and sail training.

As part of outreach activities, the ship will also be open to school children and local residents, promoting maritime awareness, cultural exchange and people-to-people connections.

Symbol of Maritime Heritage and Diplomacy

The Lokayan 26 voyage continues to serve as a symbol of India’s enduring seafaring legacy and the Indian Navy’s commitment to maritime diplomacy, goodwill and international cooperation.

Through such deployments, the Indian Navy seeks to reinforce friendly relations with maritime nations and strengthen India’s presence across key oceanic regions.