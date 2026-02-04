Left Menu

Surprise Cordon Operation Ahead of High-Profile Visit in Srinagar

Security forces conducted a surprise cordon and search operation in Srinagar’s Ab Guzar area, preceding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s planned visit. The area was sealed off, and searches were conducted without any arrests. The operation highlights heightened security measures in place before the minister's arrival.

On Wednesday, security forces undertook a surprise cordon and search operation in Srinagar's Ab Guzar area, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported. This action comes just days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's anticipated visit to the region, underscoring increased security measures.

The operation involved sealing all entry and exit points to the Abi Guzar locality, a hub for residential and commercial establishments, including shops, according to officials. The intense search operation involved scrutinizing several premises and checking passersby.

Officials confirmed no arrests occurred during the operation, which concluded with security forces lifting the cordon. The action reflects the heightened vigilance ahead of the high-profile visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

