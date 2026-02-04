India Joins BRICS Centre for Industrial Competencies to Boost Industry 4.0

India has formally joined the BRICS Centre for Industrial Competencies (BCIC), reinforcing its commitment to advancing modern manufacturing, productivity and Industry 4.0 skills across the BRICS bloc.

The announcement was made at an event organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at Vanijya Bhavan, New Delhi.

The BCIC, established in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), functions as a one-stop support platform offering integrated services to manufacturing enterprises and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across BRICS countries.

Focus on Industry 4.0 and Advanced Manufacturing

The BCIC aims to strengthen industrial competitiveness and technological capabilities, with a particular focus on:

Industry 4.0 competencies

Digital transformation of manufacturing

Productivity enhancement

Adoption of advanced and sustainable manufacturing practices

By joining the BCIC framework, India will actively collaborate with other BRICS nations to build resilient, future-ready industrial ecosystems.

Trust Fund Agreement Formalises India’s Participation

On the occasion, a Trust Fund Agreement was signed between DPIIT and UNIDO, formally operationalising India’s participation in the BCIC.

The agreement was signed by Economic Adviser, DPIIT, Shri Agrim Kaushal, and Director, UNIDO, Dr. Cristiano Pasini, marking a significant step in institutional cooperation between India and UNIDO.

National Productivity Council Named India’s BCIC Hub

The National Productivity Council (NPC) has been designated as the India Centre for BRICS Industrial Competencies.

Under the policy guidance of DPIIT and with technical support from UNIDO, NPC will lead India’s engagement with BCIC, focusing on:

Capacity building for industry and MSMEs

Productivity improvement initiatives

Adoption of advanced manufacturing and digital technologies

The move is expected to strengthen India’s role as a knowledge and capability partner within the BRICS industrial cooperation framework.

High-Level Participation Signals Strategic Importance

The event was presided over by Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, and attended by Director General, NPC, Smt. Neerja Sekhar, along with senior officials from:

DPIIT

Ministry of MSME

Ministry of External Affairs

Representatives from UNIDO and industry partner Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) were also present.

The Government said India’s participation in BCIC aligns with its broader goals of enhancing manufacturing competitiveness, supporting MSMEs, and deepening South–South cooperation within the BRICS framework.