Railways to Roll Out 260 Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains in Phased Manner

Indian Railways is advancing the development of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Trainsets through a phased and technology-driven manufacturing programme, aimed at setting new benchmarks in safety, comfort and reliability for long-distance passenger travel.

The development of new rolling stock such as the Vande Bharat Sleeper requires a holistic approach, combining technological innovation, strategic planning and precision manufacturing, the Ministry of Railways said.

The programme involves prototype development, extensive testing and trials, followed by series production to ensure operational safety and passenger comfort.

Manufacturing Led by BEML and ICF Chennai

The Vande Bharat Sleeper manufacturing programme is being executed jointly by BEML, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, and designated technology partners.

Production and induction into passenger service will take place in a phased manner, based on operational readiness and passenger demand.

A total of 260 Vande Bharat Sleeper rakes have been planned for manufacture.

Modern Coaches With Enhanced Safety Systems

Designed to improve the overall travel experience, the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are equipped with modern, crashworthy coaches featuring advanced safety technologies, including:

Jerk-free semi-permanent couplers and anti-climbers

KAVACH automatic train protection system

Design and operating speeds of 180/160 kmph , enabling higher acceleration

Crashworthy car body design compliant with EN safety standards

Fire barrier doors at coach ends to meet fire safety norms

Improved Fire Safety and Energy Efficiency

Passenger safety has been further strengthened through:

Aerosol-based fire detection and suppression systems in electrical cabinets and lavatories

Regenerative braking systems to improve energy efficiency and reduce power consumption

Focus on Passenger Comfort and Hygiene

To enhance comfort and hygiene, the sleeper trainsets feature:

Advanced air-conditioning systems with indigenously developed UV-C lamp-based disinfection , capable of deactivating 99% of harmful bacteria in conditioned air

Centrally controlled automatic plug doors

Fully sealed, wider gangways for smooth inter-coach movement

Smart Monitoring and Emergency Response Systems

Passenger security and system reliability are supported through:

CCTV surveillance in all coaches

Emergency talk-back units enabling direct communication between passengers and the Train Manager or Loco Pilot

Centralised Coach Monitoring System for real-time tracking of air-conditioning, lighting and other passenger amenities

Inclusive Design for Divyangjan Passengers

The Vande Bharat Sleeper trains also prioritise accessibility, with:

Special lavatories for Divyangjan passengers in driving coaches at both ends

Ergonomically designed ladders to facilitate easy access to upper berths

Parliamentary Disclosure

The information was shared by Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The Ministry said the Vande Bharat Sleeper programme reflects Indian Railways’ broader vision of modernising rail travel, enhancing passenger safety and delivering world-class train services under Make in India.