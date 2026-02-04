Silent Heroes: The Loyal Warriors of ITBP's K9 Unit

Remo, a dedicated K9 of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), was introduced to humans at just three months old. He began his journey unaware of the formidable tasks ahead, but through rigorous training, he became an indispensable asset in detecting explosives.

Remo's journey illustrates the crucial role military dogs play in safeguarding soldiers against threats like hidden explosives, especially in Naxal-affected regions. These 'combat dogs' are taught through extensive play and skill exercises, ensuring they become adept at identifying hazardous materials as part of their duties.

The Belgian Malinois breed, favored by ITBP for their endurance and agility, has largely replaced Labradors in field duties. However, the force is also welcoming indigenous breeds. Retired dogs, after diligent service, are cared for in special facilities, reflecting the deep bond and trust between handlers and their K9 companions.

