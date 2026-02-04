Left Menu

Justice for Lawyer: Tribunal Orders Rs 1.41 Crore Compensation

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane, Maharashtra, awarded Rs 1.41 crore to the family of lawyer Suhas Rawool, who died in a 2021 road accident. The tribunal found the tour operator and insurer liable, dismissing the insurer's claims of victim negligence, and ordered them to jointly pay compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:28 IST
Justice for Lawyer: Tribunal Orders Rs 1.41 Crore Compensation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane, Maharashtra, has ruled that a tour operator and an insurance company must pay a combined Rs 1.41 crore to the family of Suhas Rawool, a lawyer who tragically died in a road mishap in 2021. The decision was announced on January 31.

MACT's member, K P Shrikhande, concluded that the tour operator and the vehicle's insurer were accountable for the compensation. The lethal accident, attributed to 'rash and negligent driving', occurred on July 6, 2021, when a car from Glamour Tours & Travels struck Rawool's motorcycle while traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Although Rawool's family sought Rs 2.5 crore, the private insurer argued that the victim was negligent, claiming the driver lacked a valid license. The tribunal dismissed these defenses, mandating the payment of Rs 1,40,87,636 to the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sino-Russian Foreign Policy Tandem: A Stabilizing Global Force

Sino-Russian Foreign Policy Tandem: A Stabilizing Global Force

 Russian Federation
2
Trump Administration Cuts Immigration Agents in Minnesota Amid Protests

Trump Administration Cuts Immigration Agents in Minnesota Amid Protests

 Global
3
Railways Revenue Conundrum: The Unseen Earnings From Ticket Cancellations

Railways Revenue Conundrum: The Unseen Earnings From Ticket Cancellations

 India
4
Transforming Karawal Nagar: Delhi's Civic Infrastructure Makeover

Transforming Karawal Nagar: Delhi's Civic Infrastructure Makeover

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026