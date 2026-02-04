Justice for Lawyer: Tribunal Orders Rs 1.41 Crore Compensation

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane, Maharashtra, has ruled that a tour operator and an insurance company must pay a combined Rs 1.41 crore to the family of Suhas Rawool, a lawyer who tragically died in a road mishap in 2021. The decision was announced on January 31.

MACT's member, K P Shrikhande, concluded that the tour operator and the vehicle's insurer were accountable for the compensation. The lethal accident, attributed to 'rash and negligent driving', occurred on July 6, 2021, when a car from Glamour Tours & Travels struck Rawool's motorcycle while traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Although Rawool's family sought Rs 2.5 crore, the private insurer argued that the victim was negligent, claiming the driver lacked a valid license. The tribunal dismissed these defenses, mandating the payment of Rs 1,40,87,636 to the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)