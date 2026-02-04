Chaos on Lavelle Road: Man Causes Public Disturbance by Stripping Naked

A bizarre incident unfolded on Lavelle Road as a man was found stripped naked, obstructing traffic, which later sparked public concern and police action.

The situation emerged after the man reportedly clashed with the club's security outside its premises. Denied entry, he allegedly undressed and caused a scene. A video of him blocking a car subsequently made rounds on social media.

The local police have registered FIRs against the man for public nuisance and against the car driver involved. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether alcohol or mental health issues contributed to the man's behavior.

