Chaos on Lavelle Road: Man Causes Public Disturbance by Stripping Naked

A man was filmed naked on Lavelle Road, causing a public disturbance. The altercation began when he was denied entry to a private club and escalated to him obstructing a car. Police are investigating the incident and have filed FIRs against both the man and the car driver involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:31 IST
A bizarre incident unfolded on Lavelle Road as a man was found stripped naked, obstructing traffic, which later sparked public concern and police action.

The situation emerged after the man reportedly clashed with the club's security outside its premises. Denied entry, he allegedly undressed and caused a scene. A video of him blocking a car subsequently made rounds on social media.

The local police have registered FIRs against the man for public nuisance and against the car driver involved. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether alcohol or mental health issues contributed to the man's behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

