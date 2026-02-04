Left Menu

Godrej Properties Launches Mental Health Initiative for Construction Workers

Godrej Properties Ltd has introduced 'Godrej SAHYOG', a mental health and wellbeing program for construction workers at its sites. Following a six-month pilot, it will expand to 79 sites and support around 30,000 workers across major cities. The program includes counseling services in partnership with 1to1 Help.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:15 IST
Godrej Properties Launches Mental Health Initiative for Construction Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate giant Godrej Properties has unveiled a new initiative aimed at bolstering the mental health and wellbeing of construction workers across its various project sites. The program, named 'Godrej SAHYOG', seeks to address the mental health challenges faced by workers in the construction industry.

Following the completion of a six-month pilot across six construction sites in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the initiative is set for a broader rollout. It will now encompass 79 sites and extend its support to approximately 30,000 workers in cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and beyond.

The program is implemented in collaboration with 1to1 Help, offering services such as group sessions, personalized counseling, and a continuous helpline. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, emphasized the societal imperative of caring for those building the country's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Ideals: Foreign Policy and National Security in the Spotlight

Clash of Ideals: Foreign Policy and National Security in the Spotlight

 India
2
Market Volatility: Shifts and Surges Amid AI Concerns

Market Volatility: Shifts and Surges Amid AI Concerns

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Rides: India's Cooperative-Driven 'Bharat Taxi' Launch

Revolutionizing Rides: India's Cooperative-Driven 'Bharat Taxi' Launch

 India
4
Gold's Gleam Dims: Volatility Challenges Its Safe Haven Status

Gold's Gleam Dims: Volatility Challenges Its Safe Haven Status

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026