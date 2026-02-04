Godrej Properties Launches Mental Health Initiative for Construction Workers
Godrej Properties Ltd has introduced 'Godrej SAHYOG', a mental health and wellbeing program for construction workers at its sites. Following a six-month pilot, it will expand to 79 sites and support around 30,000 workers across major cities. The program includes counseling services in partnership with 1to1 Help.
- Country:
- India
Real estate giant Godrej Properties has unveiled a new initiative aimed at bolstering the mental health and wellbeing of construction workers across its various project sites. The program, named 'Godrej SAHYOG', seeks to address the mental health challenges faced by workers in the construction industry.
Following the completion of a six-month pilot across six construction sites in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the initiative is set for a broader rollout. It will now encompass 79 sites and extend its support to approximately 30,000 workers in cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and beyond.
The program is implemented in collaboration with 1to1 Help, offering services such as group sessions, personalized counseling, and a continuous helpline. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, emphasized the societal imperative of caring for those building the country's infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gas Tanker Chaos: Mumbai-Pune Expressway Disrupted
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests for Transparency on Galwan Clash
Revolutionizing Real Estate: Roofline Realty's Blueprint for Secure Transactions
Mastering the Game: Sachin Tendulkar's Winning Wisdom for Mumbai's Cricketers
Every Indian village has 5G network better, cheaper than any other country, says Mukesh Ambani at an event in Mumbai.