Godrej Properties Launches Mental Health Initiative for Construction Workers

Real estate giant Godrej Properties has unveiled a new initiative aimed at bolstering the mental health and wellbeing of construction workers across its various project sites. The program, named 'Godrej SAHYOG', seeks to address the mental health challenges faced by workers in the construction industry.

Following the completion of a six-month pilot across six construction sites in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the initiative is set for a broader rollout. It will now encompass 79 sites and extend its support to approximately 30,000 workers in cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and beyond.

The program is implemented in collaboration with 1to1 Help, offering services such as group sessions, personalized counseling, and a continuous helpline. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, emphasized the societal imperative of caring for those building the country's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)