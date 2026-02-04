Supreme Court Overturns Madras HC Order on Vice-Chancellors' Appointments

The Supreme Court has annulled a Madras High Court order that paused the Tamil Nadu government's power to appoint vice-chancellors to state universities. The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, cited the necessity for proper procedure and remitted the case for a fresh hearing.

Addressing the petitions challenging the High Court's May 2025 interim order, the Supreme Court stressed that Tamil Nadu must receive a fair hearing. The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, sent the matter back to the high court on procedural grounds.

The Supreme Court directed the Madras High Court to allocate the case to a suitable bench and render a decision within six weeks, considering the fair stance of the Tamil Nadu government.

(With inputs from agencies.)