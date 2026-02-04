Supreme Court Overturns Madras HC Order on Vice-Chancellors' Appointments
The Supreme Court has overturned an order by the Madras High Court that stayed a Tamil Nadu law allowing the state to appoint vice-chancellors to universities. The Supreme Court emphasized the need for a fair hearing and remitted the case for a fresh hearing by the high court within six weeks.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has annulled a Madras High Court order that paused the Tamil Nadu government's power to appoint vice-chancellors to state universities. The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, cited the necessity for proper procedure and remitted the case for a fresh hearing.
Addressing the petitions challenging the High Court's May 2025 interim order, the Supreme Court stressed that Tamil Nadu must receive a fair hearing. The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, sent the matter back to the high court on procedural grounds.
The Supreme Court directed the Madras High Court to allocate the case to a suitable bench and render a decision within six weeks, considering the fair stance of the Tamil Nadu government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Competition Commission orders probe against country's largest airline IndiGo for unfair business practices: Order.
IICA Trains IES, ITS Officers on Corporate and Competition Laws
Scandal Unveiled: Starmer Regrets Mandelson's US Appointment
Mandelson's Appointment Controversy: Emails Reveal Epstein Connection
Novo Nordisk Faces Investor Backlash Amid Bleak Forecast and Rising Competition