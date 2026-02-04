Scandal Unveiled: Starmer Regrets Mandelson's US Appointment
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed regret over appointing Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US, following accusations of lies and misrepresentation related to Jeffrey Epstein. Mandelson faces investigation for alleged misconduct, accused of leaking sensitive information. Starmer and King Charles agree on removing Mandelson from official advisory roles.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer conveyed deep regret over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the ambassador to the United States, citing significant instances of dishonesty linked to Mandelson's relationships with the deceased U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
On Tuesday, British authorities initiated an investigation into Mandelson, probing accusations that he leaked confidential market information to Epstein. Starmer confirmed that all relevant appointment information would be disclosed to Parliament.
The Prime Minister also revealed that he had reached an agreement with King Charles to strip Mandelson of his role as a privy councillor, due to the damage Mandelson's connections with Epstein had caused to the council's integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
