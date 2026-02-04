High-Profile Acquittal in Elbit Factory Raid Case

In a significant legal development, six British pro-Palestinian activists were acquitted of aggravated burglary charges on Wednesday. The charges were connected to a dramatic 2024 raid on the Israeli defense company Elbit Systems' factory in Bristol, which resulted in about £1 million in damages.

The group, associated with the now-banned Palestine Action, allegedly executed a well-coordinated assault on the facility, reportedly using a former prison van to gain entry. The raid involved fireworks and smoke grenades to deter security personnel, while other members caused extensive damage inside, including equipment destruction.

Despite being acquitted of burglary, the jury was unable to reach a consensus on other charges facing the activists, including criminal damage and violent disorder. Prosecutors deliberated on whether to pursue a retrial for those unresolved charges as the legal proceedings continue to unfold.

