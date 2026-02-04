Activists Acquitted in High-Profile Raid on Israeli Defence Firm

In a landmark legal decision, six British activists accused of participating in a raid on a factory operated by Israeli defence firm Elbit have been acquitted of aggravated burglary. The Woolwich Crown Court jury struggled to reach a verdict on related charges of criminal damage.

The trial, which commenced in November, focused on the activists who were members of the banned entity, Palestine Action. This group orchestrated the assault on the Elbit Systems UK facility in Bristol in August last year, bringing international attention to their cause.

The defendants – Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio, Fatema Zainab Rajwani, Zoe Rogers, and Jordan Devlin – stood firm in their innocence, denying all accusations of aggravated burglary, violent disorder, and criminal damage throughout the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)