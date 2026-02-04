Activists Acquitted in High-Profile Raid on Israeli Defence Firm
Six British pro-Palestinian activists were acquitted of aggravated burglary in relation to a raid on an Israeli defence firm in Bristol. The jury could not reach verdicts on charges of criminal damage. The activists were part of the now-banned group, Palestine Action, which led the 2024 assault.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a landmark legal decision, six British activists accused of participating in a raid on a factory operated by Israeli defence firm Elbit have been acquitted of aggravated burglary. The Woolwich Crown Court jury struggled to reach a verdict on related charges of criminal damage.
The trial, which commenced in November, focused on the activists who were members of the banned entity, Palestine Action. This group orchestrated the assault on the Elbit Systems UK facility in Bristol in August last year, bringing international attention to their cause.
The defendants – Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio, Fatema Zainab Rajwani, Zoe Rogers, and Jordan Devlin – stood firm in their innocence, denying all accusations of aggravated burglary, violent disorder, and criminal damage throughout the legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile Acquittal in Elbit Factory Raid Case
Indigenous Innovation: Parashar Defence Technologies Shaping India's Security
British Police Investigate Former Diplomat in Epstein Document Leak
Taiwan's Defence Budget Impasse: A Global Standoff
India and Tanzania Enhance Defence Ties at Joint Meeting in Zanzibar