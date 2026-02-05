Dramatic Arrest of Alex Saab: A Venezuelan Hero's Fall

In a dramatic twist, Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was arrested by Venezuelan authorities. Saab, who was extradited to U.S. custody in 2020 over allegations of bribery, returned to Venezuela amidst much acclaim only to find himself detained once more.

The former industry minister's arrest, reportedly executed by the domestic intelligence agency SEBIN with collaboration from the FBI, has raised tensions. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez had ousted Saab from his ministerial role last month, adding intrigue to the unfolding political drama.

Both the Venezuelan government and media outlets await further clarification on the legal proceedings involving businessman Raul Gorrin. As events continue to unfold, the international community watches closely, given the potential implications on Venezuela-U.S. relations.

