Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest of Alex Saab: A Venezuelan Hero's Fall

Alex Saab, once a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was arrested in Venezuela following his dramatic extradition to the U.S. in 2020 over a bribery scheme and later returning home as a national hero. Saab, previously industry minister, was reportedly detained by SEBIN with the FBI's assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:09 IST
Dramatic Arrest of Alex Saab: A Venezuelan Hero's Fall

In a dramatic twist, Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was arrested by Venezuelan authorities. Saab, who was extradited to U.S. custody in 2020 over allegations of bribery, returned to Venezuela amidst much acclaim only to find himself detained once more.

The former industry minister's arrest, reportedly executed by the domestic intelligence agency SEBIN with collaboration from the FBI, has raised tensions. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez had ousted Saab from his ministerial role last month, adding intrigue to the unfolding political drama.

Both the Venezuelan government and media outlets await further clarification on the legal proceedings involving businessman Raul Gorrin. As events continue to unfold, the international community watches closely, given the potential implications on Venezuela-U.S. relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger's Journey: From Forests to Human Habitations

Tiger's Journey: From Forests to Human Habitations

 India
2
Eight injured in fire at factory in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district: Police.

Eight injured in fire at factory in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district: Police.

 India
3
Thailand's Political Turbulence: A Chronicle of Coups and Leadership Changes

Thailand's Political Turbulence: A Chronicle of Coups and Leadership Changes

 Thailand
4
Turkey-Saudi Joint Venture on Fighter Jet KAAN

Turkey-Saudi Joint Venture on Fighter Jet KAAN

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026