Street Vendors Secure Temporary Relief from Eviction

The Allahabad High Court has provided a temporary reprieve to street vendors by instructing the Lucknow Municipal Corporation not to remove their shops till a city-wide survey and vending certificates issuance is finalized. This measure aims to address concerns about enforcement under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

Justice Rajan Roy and Justice A K Kumar Chaudhary highlighted the necessity for the vending scheme's approval by the state government, ensuring statutory protection for the vendors, as per Section 3(3) of the Act. The court has scheduled the next hearing in this matter three months from now.

The petition, filed by Amar Kumar Sonkar and fellow street vendors, argued that their removal contradicted the Act's objectives. Despite a prepared vending plan, it awaits state government endorsement, a step crucial for legal validation. The court noted that planning, surveying, and issuing certificates have been pending for 11 years.

