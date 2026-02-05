Street Vendors Secure Temporary Relief from Eviction
The Allahabad High Court has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to refrain from removing street vendors until a comprehensive survey and issuance of vending certificates is completed. The court emphasized the need for adherence to the Street Vendors Act, 2014, ensuring statutory protection for vendors pending state government approval of the vending plan.
The Allahabad High Court has provided a temporary reprieve to street vendors by instructing the Lucknow Municipal Corporation not to remove their shops till a city-wide survey and vending certificates issuance is finalized. This measure aims to address concerns about enforcement under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.
Justice Rajan Roy and Justice A K Kumar Chaudhary highlighted the necessity for the vending scheme's approval by the state government, ensuring statutory protection for the vendors, as per Section 3(3) of the Act. The court has scheduled the next hearing in this matter three months from now.
The petition, filed by Amar Kumar Sonkar and fellow street vendors, argued that their removal contradicted the Act's objectives. Despite a prepared vending plan, it awaits state government endorsement, a step crucial for legal validation. The court noted that planning, surveying, and issuing certificates have been pending for 11 years.
