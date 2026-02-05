Left Menu

Federal Judge Orders Immigration Agents to Halt Warrantless Arrests in Oregon

A federal judge in Oregon has ruled that US immigration agents can no longer arrest people without warrants unless there is a likelihood of escape. The decision comes from a class-action lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for their practice of conducting warrantless arrests.

A federal judge has ordered US immigration agents in Oregon to cease warrantless arrests unless there is a likely chance of escape. The preliminary injunction, issued by US District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai, targets the Department of Homeland Security's practice of making warrantless arrests during enforcement operations.

The lawsuit, brought by the nonprofit Innovation Law Lab, highlights cases like that of Victor Cruz Gamez. Despite having a valid work permit and pending visa application, Gamez was arrested without a warrant and detained for three weeks.

Civil rights groups have raised concerns over such actions, citing them as violent and a potential breach of due process. Judge Kasubhai emphasized the need for restraint, stating that the abuse of power poses a threat to democratic values.

