Judicial Showdown: Federal Judge Reverses Trump's Migrant Parole Termination

In a landmark decision, a federal judge in Boston has reversed the Trump administration's April 2025 termination of legal status for thousands of migrants. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) unlawfully sent mass emails to notify migrants of their impending deportations.

The ruling was lauded by Skye Perryman from the group Democracy Forward, calling it a rejection of efforts to strip away legal statuses effortlessly. However, a DHS spokesperson criticized the decision as 'blatant judicial activism' that impeded Trump's immigration policies.

This decision was a result of a class-action lawsuit filed by migrants and advocacy groups, who argued that Trump's abrupt policy moves contradicted DHS regulations. The decision ensures that the CBP One app users retain their legal status amid Biden's administration's attempts to bring order to immigration processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)