Navigating Diplomacy: Western Naval Missions in the Taiwan Strait

Western nations, led by France, assert international law enforcement through their naval missions in the Taiwan Strait, amidst ongoing tensions with China. France insists these missions are non-provocative, aiming to convey that the waters should remain governed by international law.

The U.S. and allies like Australia, Britain, and Canada make periodic transits through the strait, inciting anger from China, which views the area as its territorial waters. France, currently chairing the G7, emphasizes maintaining the status quo across the strait and opposing coercive strategies.

Taiwan sees these actions as crucial support for navigation freedom, despite its lack of formal diplomatic ties with France. Although decades-old, France's sale of defense assets like Mirage jets to Taiwan remains significant, with ongoing support through equipment maintenance.

