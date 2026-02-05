Navigating Diplomacy: Western Naval Missions in the Taiwan Strait
Western nations, including France and the U.S., conduct naval missions in the Taiwan Strait to assert international law, amidst China's sovereignty claims over Taiwan. These missions, though routinely provoking China, are welcomed by Taiwan as a stand for navigation freedom. France continues its support through defense collaboration with Taiwan.
Western nations, led by France, assert international law enforcement through their naval missions in the Taiwan Strait, amidst ongoing tensions with China. France insists these missions are non-provocative, aiming to convey that the waters should remain governed by international law.
The U.S. and allies like Australia, Britain, and Canada make periodic transits through the strait, inciting anger from China, which views the area as its territorial waters. France, currently chairing the G7, emphasizes maintaining the status quo across the strait and opposing coercive strategies.
Taiwan sees these actions as crucial support for navigation freedom, despite its lack of formal diplomatic ties with France. Although decades-old, France's sale of defense assets like Mirage jets to Taiwan remains significant, with ongoing support through equipment maintenance.

